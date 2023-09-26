Campfire ban lifting in Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

The campfire ban will soon be lifted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service says the ban has been lifted due to lower temperatures, higher relative humilities, and good recoveries overnight by crews.

The ban will lift at noon on Thursday.

Category two and three open fires remain prohibited until Oct. 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded. In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks

Sky Lanterns

Binary Exploding Targets;

Air Curtain Burners; and

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description, except when used for a Category 1 campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation.

You can view a map of the affected area here.

To learn more about the different categories of open burning, visit the open burning webpage.