International students mugged, have shoes stolen in Kelowna

A group of international students was robbed last weekend in Kelowna.

Police were called to the 100-block of Rutland Road, near the corner of Highway 33, shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 after reports of a group of youths being robbed by a group of men.

“Officers were advised that a pair of shoes and a jacket were taken from the group prior to the suspects departing on foot,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

A post to a Rutland Facebook group by a parent sponsor claimed the international students were pepper sprayed and had their credit cards, euros and shoes stolen.

The RCMP said there there was no mention of anyone being assaulted with pepper spray, but there was a weapon present and it was believed to have been used according to witnesses and the victims.

“Fortunately little to no injuries were sustained during this incident,” added Cpl. Gauthier.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects. The are also canvassing the area near the Starbucks and Dominos Pizza for CCTV footage that could help track down the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2023-56924.