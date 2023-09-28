Run for the Cure returns to Kelowna, Kamloops this Sunday

Photo: CIBC Run for the Cure

The Canadian Cancer Society is running for a cure again this fall.

The 32nd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure goes this Sunday, Oct. 1.

Runners are invited to lace up their sneakers and join the race in one of 53 communities across Canada, including Kelowna and Kamloops.

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is the country's largest single-day, volunteer-led initiative in support of the fight against breast cancer.

“The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is an inspiring day that brings people, families and communities across Canada together to make a difference for people living with or beyond breast cancer,” says Tanya Henry spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among women, with one-in-eight women expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime.

The Kelowna run takes place in City Park (details here) while the Kamloops event goes in Riverside park (details here).