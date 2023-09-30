Fifth annual Rotary Club Lobster Crawl returns in mid-October

Photo: Lake Country Rotary Club

Organizers of the annual Lake Country Rotary Club drive-thru lobster dinner are preparing to fly in 300 lobsters from the East Coast next month.

The fifth annual Rotary lobster crawl, supported by Save-On-Foods, Lake Country Liquor Store, Intrigue Wines, Ex Nihilo Winery and Castanet, takes place Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking part can reserve their lobster and a place in line at the parking lot at Beasley Park off Woodsdale Road in Lake Country.

For those who can't make it but want to participate, they are encouraged to order an extra dinner, which will be given to Lake Country’s firefighters and police as a thank you for their heroic efforts during this summer’s forest fires.

"You sign up for a fresh, steaming hot, lobster dinner. You drive up to the parking lot at Beasley Park, pick-up slots begin at 4:30 p.m. The lobsters themselves arrive by air earlier that same day. The system has been refined and polished over four previous lobster dinner events," says one of the organizers, Monika Speitelsbach.

The Lake Country Rotary Club hopes to make about $6,000 from the event, which will be donated to local community projects, like hiking trails, student bursaries and the food bank.

Rotary’s special project this year is to set up a new flexible learning environment for the library at George Elliot Secondary School.

Each dinner costs $75. For more information click here.