Easter Seals Drop Zone held at Kelowna's Landmark Seven

Madison Reeve

Dozens from the community rappelled down the Landmark Seven Building in Kelowna on Tuesday, all in support of Easter Seals.

Funds raised will help send children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Winfield, located in Lake Country.

"This is the 18th year that we have been doing this. Right now, it is the fifth stop on a five-stop tour across British Columbia. We were in Vancouver, Victoria, Burnaby, Surrey, and we are going to wrap it up here in Kelowna," said Mike Leland, vice president of engagement at Easter Seals BC.

Easter Seals has set a goal of raising $300,000 across the province throughout the Drop Zone initiative. Heading into Kelowna, funds raised totalled $250,000.

"Feeling a little nervous for sure. Looking forward to it though. [It's] a good fundraiser. Happy to raise money for it," said Kelowna resident Nick Steele, before he made his descent.

A total of 50 brave individuals took part on Tuesday.

"It's a unique perspective for people. If you are living with a diverse ability or a disability, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone every day just by walking out your door," Leland added.

"Stepping out of a 24-story building gives people a unique lens and perspective on things and really challenges them. They come through, they do it, and they are superheroes for it.

For more information on the initiative, click here.