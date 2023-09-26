Okanagan Housing Awards accepting nominations for best builds

Photo: CHBA-CA Wilden Living Lab from AuthenTECH Homes was a multi-award winner last year.

It’s time for Central Okanagan’s best builders to put forth their best creations.

The 31st annual Okanagan Housing Awards, presented by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, is now accepting nominations.

The awards program features top projects completed in the residential construction industry in both single-room and whole home construction, renovation and design. It also has awards for special achievements in areas like energy efficiency.

“The Okanagan Housing Awards are an opportunity to recognize and elebrate excellence in housing development, innovation and sustainability within our community,” CHBA-CO executive officer Daniel Winer said in a press release.

“Housing is the topic of the day, and we want to highlight the tireless efforts of builders, renovators, designers and their trades who power the housing sector. By shining a spotlight on their achievements, we aim to inspire others to follow suit and contribute to the transformation of our regional housing landscape.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, Nov. 3, and the finalists will be announced on Dec. 8. The annual gala event will be held on March 2, 2024.

More information about the awards can be found here, and businesses looking to submit their best work can do so here.