United Way kick-off breakfast celebrates synergy shown during wildfire emergencies

Cindy White

Synergy was the key word during keynote addresses at the United Way kick-off breakfast in Kelowna.

Partners like the Salvation Army and the Westside Health Network Society praised how the community pulled together, with the help of the United Way to get aid to evacuees and others affected by the wildfire emergencies in the Central Okanagan and elsewhere in the Southern Interior.

“One of the things that was the most inspiring during a very desperate sort of situation was this silver lining of people coming together for the common good,” said Captain Jennifer Henson with the Westside Salvation Army.

The United Way has distributed more than $500,000 across B.C. to help communities through this wildfire season. The bulk of that money was spent in the Southern Interior.

“In the Southern Interior we have invested $371,000 into just over 11 organizations. Some of those are Indigenous-led organizations, some of them are seniors-focused, Braintrust, childcare-focused supports, as well as food security,” explained Naomi Woodland, community impact & investment coordinator, United Way BC.

Red cups on the tables during the kick-off breakfast encouraged diners to give to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, which is separate from other campaigns administered by the umbrella organization.

The fundraising goal for this year’s overall Southern Interior United Way campaign is over $1-million.