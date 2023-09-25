Power out to part of Joe Rich

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

FortisBC now says it could be 1:30 Tuesday morning before power is restored to about 186 residents in the Goudie Road area of Joe Rich.

ORIGINAL 8:05 p.m.

Residents in the Goudie Road area of Joe Rich are without power this evening.

According to FortisBC, about 186 customers are affected by the outage.

The official cause is listed as "repair."

FortisBC says the outage affects customers in the Goudie, Sun Valley, Jack Pine and Huckleberry road areas.

It's anticipated power will be restored about 9:45 this evening.