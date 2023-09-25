Terry Fox Run exceeds fundraising goal by at least $6,000

Photo: Cindy White Runners set out from Stuart Park during the 2022 Terry Fox Run in Kelowna.

There were more participants than expected at this year’s Terry Fox Run in Kelowna, and it raised more money than anticipated.

Organizer Dr. Michael Humer estimates even more people turned out at Stuart Park on Sept. 17 than in 2022, when there were about 250 participants. Last year was the first year back after the pandemic.

“Probably approximately 300 runners and walkers this year with many having participated in all 43 yearly runs since 1980!” Humer told Castanet.

He says more than 500 people donated, raising in excess of $44,000 for cancer research in Canada. That’s $6,000 more than the goal of $38,000 set by the local organizers.

More than $850 million has been raised across the country over the past 43 years by participants in the Terry Fox Run. The events are all organized by local volunteers.