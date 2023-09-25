Police suspect arson involved in overnight fire on Springfield Rd.

Photo: Madison Reeve Police suspect arsonist set home on fire

The exterior of a Kelowna home was badly burned on Sunday night and police believe it was arson.

RCMP say they responded to a suspicious fire on Sunday evening at 2682 Springfield Road.

Police are not providing any details on the incident, but are requesting any information or video from the area.

"If you witnessed anything unusual or have dashcam footage in the area between 10:30 pm to 11:45 pm, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-57342," said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Part of the front of the home is currently boarded up to ensure the home is secure.