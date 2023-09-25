Central Okanagan delays start of open burning season

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo

The start of the open burning season in the Central Okanagan is being delayed.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced that fire chiefs for Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and the RDCO have agreed to hold off on issuing any outdoor permits for the time being because of the ongoing fire danger. They will re-evaluate the situation in mid-October.

Normally, open burning permits are available from October 1 through April 30 for eligible property owners in the Central Okanagan.

A campfire ban also remains in effect for the region. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Property owners are reminded that there are option to burning including chipping or grinding wood waste. You can find out more about these programs here.

Yard waste can be dropped off at the Glenmore Landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna (fees apply at both locations).

North Westside and Traders Cove area residents who are still cleaning up in the wake of the McDougall Creek wildfire, may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations.

When open burning season does begin, permit holders are only allowed to light up on days when both the air quality and venting indices are good.Information about open burning and qualifications for a permit is available at rdco.com/airquality.