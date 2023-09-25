Voyager RV has donated $88K to charities, has four months to hit $100K

Photo: Contributed

Voyager RV Centre is on pace to shatter its fundraising target this year.

The Lake Country RV dealership has already donated more than $88,000 to local charities through its Voyager Cares program. Its goal this year was to raise $100,000, and it looks like it will blow past that mark by the end of the year.

The company had given away $30,000 by the end of April, and since then it has donated $11,250 to Kelowna Hospice House, $15,150 to Mamas for Mamas, $13,050 to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation and, most recently, $17,250 to BC Cancer Foundation.

“While our core business revolves around sales and servicing of RVs, we believe in extending our impact beyond that,” Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen said. “I just think there has to be more to it, and I feel like as business operators we have a responsibility to our community.”

Every employee at Voyager RV votes for the charities closest to their hearts, and top eight vote-getters are chosen as the ones to receive donations throughout the year. Each charity is assigned a specific month, and the money raised is from a percentage of each sale during that time.

September’s charity is Paws It Forward Dog Rescue, and October’s is Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.