Kelowna Fruit-N-Veggies adds watermelon smash activity to corn maze

The largest corn maze in the Okanagan Valley is ready for a busy fall season.

Kelowna Fruit-N-Veggies opened their maze at the end of August. They say business has picked up as the temperature begins to drop.

"This year we have a little bit of an addition that we added on to the maze, so now we are about five acres and we have two paths," said junior partner Dominique Coulombe.

"Last year we just had the one path, which was about an hour and a half. This year we have the standard path that we added. It's like other corn mazes in the area. They are about 20 minutes to half an hour."

On the advanced path, maze-goers get to take part in a game.

Last year, the farm launched a new tennis ball cannon for the whole family to enjoy, which will be back by popular demand.

This year, they have also added a watermelon smash activity.

"We have a lot of excess watermelons that are overripe. So, instead of trying to sell them, we are going to offer them up for a watermelon smash. For $2, you get to take a bat and smack it," Coulombe added.

The business is best known for its fruit and vegetables.

The fruit stand features a variety of fruits and veggies, including their famous corn.

"Currently, we have about another week or so for corn. We've got pumpkins, squash, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and some honey," Coulombe said.

