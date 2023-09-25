Barenaked Ladies drummer, other celebrities promote Stomp & Step wildfire relief fundraiser

Photo: Rhindress Music The Stomp & Step wildfire relief fundraiser will be held Sept. 29, 2023 at the OK Corral.

A wildfire relief fundraiser is getting some celebrity endorsements, the latest from a member of iconic Canadian band Barenaked Ladies.

Drummer Tyler Stewart has recorded a video to help promote Stomp & Step, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the OK Corral cabaret in Kelowna. He’s one of several celebrities who have recorded videos to pump up the fundraiser.

Four local acts, Rhindress, Mr. and Mrs. Strauss, Ben Klick and Michael Daniels, will be entertaining the crowd with live music. There will be live auctions between sets with prizes including a weekend at Sparkling Hills Resort and Space, a wine tour and two custom guitars. Guest are also encouraged to bid on silent auction items, buy 50/50 tickets and snap a pic in the photo booth.

In his recording Stewart says, “the firefighters stomped out the fire, now it’s our turn to step up and give.”

The other celebrity videos feature actor Shaun Johnston from the CBC television series HeartLand, BCCMA nominees Teigen Gayse and Melissa Livingstone, actors Brianne Racinsky and Andres Soto from the tv shows Riverdale and Yellowjackets, award winning film director Haui Davis, Canadian Blues legends Jack Semple & Dave Chobot as well as Blues guitarist Jack DeKeyser. She can see them all on the @rhindressmusic Instagram feed.

Advance tickets for Stomp & Step are $25 and A VIP table for four is $400. You can buy tickets or donate through Eventbrite.

All the money raised from the event will go to the Central Okanagan Foundation, which is providing community funds to West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland. All four communities have been affected by wildfires this year.