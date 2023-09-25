Temperatures to houver in the teens this week

Madison Reeve

It seems we might have seen the last of the summer weather.

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson Okanagan will see cool temperatures this week along with precipitation.

"We are looking at seasonal temperatures for the week, but generally, it will be fairly cloudy. We have a pretty deep Pacific system that is going to enter the south coast of British Columbia. We are expecting fairly strong winds. For Kelowna, we can anticipate southerly winds increasing to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h on Monday," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

Monday will see a high of 19°C with a 60 percent chance of showers, and the evening will drop down to 11°C.

Tuesday will reach 20°C with a 30 percent chance of showers, along with a mix of sun and clouds. The overnight low will drop to 8°C.

Wednesday will reach a high of 16°C with cloudy periods.

Thursday will see a high of 16°C with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Sunshine is expected to return for the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will see a high of 16°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.