Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore achieves Paris Olympics standard, sets personal best at Berlin Marathon

Photo: Malindi Elmore Malindi Elmore set a new personal best and came in under the Paris Olympics standard, finishing 13th at the Berlin Marathon.

Malindi Elmore is really hitting her stride as the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches.

The 43-year-old runner from Kelowna set a personal best time of 2:23:30 at the Berlin Marathon Sunday to finish in 13th place in the women's category. She took 80 seconds off her previous best and now has the second fastest marathon time by a Canadian woman, just behind Natasha Wodak, who posted a 2:23:12 in Berlin last year.

Elmore also came in well under the standard set for the Paris games, which is a time of 2:26:50 or lower. She was the fastest runner from North America and easily won the Masters division.

It was a very fast race. Women’s winner Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia set a blistering pace and a new world record of 2:11:53.

It’s been a busy few months for Elmore. Her family had to evacuate their home in August due to the wildfire in the McKinley/Clifton area.

They were staying with family on Vancouver Island but could see what was happening through their home’s webcams.

Elmore told CTV Vancouver Island that they watched as firefighters from the Central Saanich Fire Department saved Elmore’s home and those of her neighbours. Elmore and her family later visited the Vancouver Island firehall to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

In an Instagram post after her race in Berlin Elmore wrote, “Super pleased with todays run - felt all the love and cheers!”

Her impressive performance comes with just over 300 days until the Paris Olympics, which begin July 26, 2024.