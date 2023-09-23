Show N Shine Car Show on Bernard brings in thousands

The Downtown Kelowna Association held their annual Show N Shine car show this weekend, bringing in some of the nicest looking vehicles from around the Okanagan for every car lover to enjoy.

“This is the second annual Show N Shine on Bernard… We’re so happy, we’ve got probably 130 cars down here today and thousands of people in downtown Kelowna for Show N Shine, while they’re also down here for Small Shop weekend, said Kris Johnson of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

“And we’re so happy that everybody is here. There’s all sorts of cars, everything from hot rods, route rods, classic trucks, there’s a couple motorbikes, electric vehicles, all sorts of vehicles.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association says the Show N Shine car show almost didn’t happen, originally cancelled due to the local wildfires that burned through parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“We did schedule it for August, but due to the devastating wildfires we made the decision to cancel, but we were fortunate enough that we could reschedule until this weekend,” continued Johnson.

“We felt it was very important to have the Kelowna Fire Department here. Of course they were very busy and continue to be busy with fires and keeping us all safe in general. But we felt it was very important for them to be down here today to engage with the community because a lot of people in the community are very grateful. And we of course at Downtown Kelowna are always grateful for the fine work from the folks at the Kelowna Fire Department.”

Throughout the day, approximately 15,000 people were in downtown Kelowna for the show, making this a must-see attraction every single year.

“Just about everything really catches my eye. The Lamborghinis of course catch my eye, but there’s a lot of really great, really, really old classic cars from the 20s and 30s that are really sweet… If you haven’t checked out Show N Shine before, please if you don’t come this year, come next year in 2024 because it will be back and we’re looking at running it again in September.”