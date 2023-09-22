Executive salaries rise at Central Okanagan School District

Photo: Castanet Kevin Kaardal

Total annual compensation for the superintendent of the Central Okanagan Public School District has surpassed the $300,000 mark for the first time.

SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal will receive a salary of $277,000 this year. After benefits and pension contributions, his total compensation for the fiscal year 2022/2023 is $332,959, according to public disclosure documents released Friday.

“Kevin received a 14.45% performance-based salary increase as of date in accordance with the K-12 sector-based process for annual, performance-based salary increases for exempt staff,” said the documents.

"This increase is supported by a Board of Education board motion dated June 22, 2022"

Compensation packages and raises for four other SD 23 executives were revealed; Terry-Lee Beaudry, deputy Superintendent ($250,700 after increase of 7.39%), Delta Carmichael, secretary treasurer/CFO ($250,425 after increase of 9.53%), Alan Lalonde, assistant superintendent ($230,684 after increase of 6.39%) and Jon Rever, assistant superintendent ($239,227 after increase of 5%).

“Key to the compensation philosophy is the need to maintain a meaningful level of competitiveness with the relevant external labour market,” said the annual disclosure report, which noted executive staff have options at other school districts and both in the public and private sector.

The Central Okanagan School District is the fifth largest in B.C. and has thousands of staff spread across 46 sites. The district managed revenue of $293 million last school year.