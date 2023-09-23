Rotary Centre for the Arts presents two days of Flamenco

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts

The Rotary Centre for the Arts will come alive with the sounds of hand clapping and the thunder of dancing feet next week as the Flamenco Festival gets underway.

The free two-day event starts Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and wraps up on Sept. 29 and promises a rich cultural experience featuring the captivating rhythm of this unique dance and music style.

"This captivating showcase of culture, dance, and music guarantees an unforgettable experience for our community," says Colleen Fitzpatrick with the Rotary Arts Festival.

"At the Rotary Centre for the Arts, we believe in the transformative power of the arts and its ability to bring people together. By hosting events like the Flamenco Festival and providing free access to such captivating performances, we aim to enrich the lives of community members and create an inclusive space for all to enjoy."

For those brave enough to try Flamenco dancing there will be an introductory workshop on the Sept. 28 open to people from all ages and backgrounds.

The workshop will be led by dancer and choreographer, Jhoely Triana, who will teach fundamental steps and concepts, including hand and arm movements, hand clapping, footwork, and the spirited flamenco shouts of encouragement.

The next night will feature Flamenco in the Park at Rhapsody Plaza, near the Dolphins.

For more information click here.