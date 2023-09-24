New Kelowna development could replace 'aging' apartments

Photo: City of Kelowna Conceptual drawing

The owners of a property on Bernard Avenue are hoping to get approval to tear down an aging apartment and replace it with a new development.

The proposal to redevelop the property at 1181 and 1191 Bernard Avenue just east of Gordon Drive comes before city council Monday.

The proposal before council is to rezone the property from the townhouse housing zone to the apartment housing zone. Final adoption could come only after approval is granted from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure given its proximity to Highway 97.

Plans for the property include knocking down the present two story row housing apartment and replacing it with a 54-unit, four-and-a-half storey building.

"The proposed apartment building will replace the aging apartment building and provide more new livable spaces in the community," the application states.

It would also displace those residing in the current buildings.

"The proposed rezoning aligns with OCP policy encouraging low rise corridor development within the

core area," staff stated in its report.