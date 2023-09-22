More chances to purchase t-shirts for Central Okanagan wildfire relief

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Firefighters in the Okanagan will once again be selling t-shirts this weekend to for wildfire relief.

Off-duty firefighters will be selling shirts in support of the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund and other efforts.

On the Westside, these $20 t-shirt booths will be set up Saturday at the Dobbin Rd. Save-On-Foods from 12 - 4 p.m. and at the Salvation Army on Old Okanagan Highway Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They will also be sold at the Sept. 29 West Kelowna Warriors game at Royal LePage Place.

In Kelowna, t-shirts will be made available for purchase this Saturday at the Bernard Ave. Downtown Kelowna Show and Shine 11 a.m. 0 4 p.m., and at the Kelowna Rockets home opener 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. the same day.

Shirts are also available at Robertson’s Clothing and Shoes, Recovery Spa, Train Station Pub, and Mid-Town Station Pub.

This Sunday in Lake Country, you can purchase a shirt at the Main St. Save-On-Foods from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anyone wanting to donate directly to relief efforts can do so do so through the Central Okanagan Fire Relief website.