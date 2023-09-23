Kelowna cadets is recruiting new youth

Photo: Captain Nahall Fallah Cadet expedition training May 12, 2023.

The Army Cadet Corps in Kelowna is looking for new youth recruits.

The 903 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps has opened registration for youth between the ages of 12 and 18.

The group meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 720 Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna.

Aside from weekly meetings, cadets also spend time outdoors, camping, canoeing and honing their survival skills as well as competing in team sports and marksmanship competitions.

"The tri-elemental exercise highlighted aspects of army, sea, and air cadets by creating activities such as building shelters, fire and signals, orienteering, foam rockets, coil and heave a line and boatswain calls," says captain Nahall Fallah.

The cadets helps build teams and encourages young people to stretch and grow.

"This once in a lifetime experience can significantly benefit their future personal and professional lives. It will leave an imprint on the cadets with a greater understanding of leadership, a sense of accomplishment and most of all, new friendships," Fallah said.

