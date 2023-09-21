Kelowna RCMP arrest man for making threats with imitation gun

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

One man is in custody after the Kelowna RCMP responded to a reported firearms incident this afternoon.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier told Castanet that police received a report of a suspect with a weapon used to threaten someone at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

Not long after, several police cruisers were seen in the area of Kent Road and Bredin Road. A male suspect was located in the area. He was safely taken into custody and two replica airsoft firearms were seized.

“Police are still investigating this matter however there is no concern for public safety,” said Cpl. Gauthier.