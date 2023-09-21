Scammers use Kelowna RCMP phone number in attempted fraud

Photo: Pixabay

Scammers are always trying to stay one step ahead of the police. In this case, they pretended to be the police.

Mounties are investigating after a Kelowna resident was targeted by fraudsters on Wednesday.

The initial call came from the number 250-250-0311. The resident was told by the caller that there was a warrant out for their arrest. The caller then asked for personal information to corroborate their identity, including their full name, date of birth, address, driver’s license number and some banking information.

After the complainant determined it was a scam, they hung up. However, they then got numerous calls back and white noise voicemails that came from 250-762-3300, which is the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency telephone line. The resident reported the incidents to police.

“The scammer(s) are clearly using some sort of caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate the police. In some cases an officer could in fact call someone to say they have a warrant but would never ask for this type of corroborating information, especially banking info” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier

“Fortunately, this person realized something was suspicious, ceased communications immediately and phoned the real police."

Cpl. Gauthier reminds anyone who may have been victim to a scam attempt to contact Equifax (1-800-525-6285), Trans Union (1-800-888-4213) and report the matter to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).