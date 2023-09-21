Kelowna recognized for its FireSmart and chipping program

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has won an aware for its wildfire mitigation efforts.

The city received the 2023 Climate and Energy Action Award in the Community Planning and Development category from the Community Energy Association this week.

“It is very gratifying to receive this provincial recognition for the work we do in Kelowna on fire mitigation through the chipping program,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Our council continues to look at ways we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change, which we have experienced at an unprecedented level this summer in British Columbia.”

Kelowna was presented the award at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention in Vancouver in part for its free curbside removal and chipping of flammable plant and shrub materials.

The award judges praised the city’s inter-departmental collaboration on the program, the quality of engagement with the community, and the fact that it is a program that could be replicated in other communities.

Hundreds of metric tonnes of flammable cedar, juniper, mugo pine and other coniferous debris were removed from over 250 private properties by City of Kelowna crews and contractors. These highly flammable plants provide fuel and pose a considerable risk when they are located close to homes and structures and often contain fine, dry, dead material such as twigs, needles, leaves and loose, papery bark that are quick to ignite and burn at high intensity.

“I would like to thank our staff and the community for their efforts in making Kelowna a more resilient community especially as related to mitigating the risk of interface fires. We know that making properties FireSmart made a significant difference this summer in Kelowna,” Dyas says.

The City of Kelowna receives funds from the province, which are administered by UBCM for programs like the FireSmart program and particularly the Community Chipping Program.