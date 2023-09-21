Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home

Photo: Britt Janz - file photo Kelowna's Orchard Manor care home back in April 2020.

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna long-term care home this week.

The outbreak was declared Tuesday at Orchard Manor on K.L.O Road, after 10 senior residents are believed to have contracted COVID-19. Eight of the cases were lab confirmed, while two met the “symptomatic case definition” according to Interior Health.

IH spokesperson Gavin Halford said they're provided updated case numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays, so the 10 cases may be outdated as of Thursday afternoon.

While Interior Health states online the outbreak is a “respiratory infection,” Halford confirms the infection is COVID-19.

Orchard Manor went through two COVID-19 outbreaks back in 2020, when a single staff member at the facility contracted the virus on both occasions.

Interior Health lists an additional four care homes across the region that are also experiencing outbreaks. These include Oliver's McKinney Place, declared Sept. 17, Revelstoke's Mount Cartier Court, declared Sept. 15, Fernie's Rocky Mountain Village, declared Sept. 13 and Salmon Arm's Bastion Place, declared Sept. 12.