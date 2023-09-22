Kelowna's Halloween Alley opens for its 13th season

Madison Reeve

It's the spookiest time of the year.

Halloween is creeping up, and Kelowna's Halloween Alley has opened its doors for its 13th season.

Manager Abi Travis says the store opened last Friday.

"It's been steady. People are really excited that we are open," she said.

Halloween Alley is located at the familiar old Nesters location at the corner of Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue.

"Actually, we were here last year. It's not very often that we get to be in the same place two years in a row. We already have a feel for things. People are already used to us here," Travis said.

As for this year's most popular costumes...

"So far, there are a lot of people looking for Cowboy Barbie. Wednesday has been decently popular as well, and we have actually had quite a few Oktoberfest costumes," Travis added.

The Grim Reaper has been consistently popular over the years.

Travis says she has enjoyed seeing people getting into the Halloween spirit.

"I am someone who is spooky all year round, so I am very excited. I already have decorations out in my house. Halloween is, I find, a holiday that brings everybody together—families, friends, and everybody just has a good time and dresses up, so I think it's great," she said.

Halloween Alley is open until November 2.