Safety improvements coming to Highway 33 and Ziprick Road in Kelowna

Safety improvements are coming to the corner of Highway 33 and Ziprick Road in Kelowna.

Construction will start on Sept. 25 and run to the end of October as crews install a new "smart" right turn, designed to create a safer angle for motorists entering and exiting the highway from Ziprick Rd.

While construction is underway, there will be single lane alternating traffic on Ziprick Rd. at Highway 33 and motorists should know that a full closure may still occur if needed.

People travelling by vehicle can expect delays and are advised to either allow for extra travel time or to take alternate routes whenever possible.

Construction hours are scheduled from Monday to Friday, starting at 7 a.m. and wrapping up daily at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Kelowna says work may occur outside of these hours to minimize impacts to businesses and local residents.