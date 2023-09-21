Opera Kelowna reschedules Mozart classic for Thanksgiving

Photo: Jessica Zais Dashing fellows, all: Don Alfonso (Mark Wells), Ferrando (Asitha Tennekoon) and Guglielmo (Micah Schroeder) engage in an important debate about who really understands what women want.

Opera Kelowna is reviving Mozart.

After postponing their summer mainstage performance of Cosi fan tutte due to wildfires, the classic Mozart opera has been rescheduled.

A matinee performance, supported by Production Sponsor ATB Wealth, will be held for one day only, on Monday, Oct. 9 (Thanksgiving) from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

"Our whole region has shown incredible perseverance in the face of the wildfire emergency, and Opera Kelowna is no exception," says Allan Neilson, board chair. "Our team has worked with artists and organizations throughout the country to knit this performance back together after evacuating the bulk of our cast on Aug. 19.”

Opera Kelowna Artistic Director Rosemary Thomson said postponing was the right thing to do but it was incredibly heartbreaking. “At that time we did not know if we would be able to bring everyone together again to perform this fantastic production. We are all so excited that this will happen through everyone’s dedicated cooperation. The show indeed must go on.”

Così fan tutte (translated as ‘they are all like that’) tells the story of two sisters on vacation, facing the conundrum of whether to remain faithful to their new sweethearts. The Opera Kelowna production includes a cheeky Canadian concept developed by Sheldon Johnson. It features an all-Canadian cast, including local professionals Kelly Coubrough (Fiordiligi), Stephanie Tritchew (Dorabella), and Mark Wells (Don Alfonso), as well as Toronto based Caitlin Wood (Despina), Vancouver-based Asitha Tennekoon (Ferrando), and Berlin-based Micah Shroeder.

All August ticket holders have been contacted regarding their option to transfer their tickets to the Oct. 9 performance and rebooking is ongoing.

Limited tickets are available for new attendees, and will be updated regularly on the Kelowna Community Theatre box office website. Opera Kelowna also offers 10% of all tickets at pay-what-you-wish pricing as part of its commitment to accessibility,