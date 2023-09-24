221943
Kelowna  

'Comedy superhero' appearing in Kelowna, Salmon Arm

Comedy 'superhero' on tour

Comedy for a cause is coming to the Kelowna Curling Club in early October.

Damonde Tschritter, who hails from Vancouver, will be in Salmon Arm on Oct. 6 and Kelowna Oct. 7, with a portion of the proceeds going towards supporting those who have been affected by this summer's wildfires.

Tschritter has been called a comedic genius and was the first Canadian to win the Seattle International Comedy Competition. The Globe & Mail, has described Tschritter as 'comedy's new superhero, and perhaps this country's finest comedic storyteller.'

Tschritter has appeared on CTV, CBC, HBO, Comedy Network, and Comedy Central, to name just a few. The comedian also earned the Gold Medal Performance for his comedic brilliance at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.

