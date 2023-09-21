Attempted murder charge stayed following 2021 Kelowna shooting

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A police officer outside of a unit at the Golden Age Apartments on the morning of March 21, 2021.

A Kelowna man who was charged with attempted murder after a 2021 shooting in Rutland had his charges stayed earlier this month.

Darin Holden, then 52, was arrested back on March 21, 2021 following an early-morning shooting at the Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road South in Rutland.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound, and police said the incident was “believed to have been an act of interpersonal violence.”

Holden was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition and he was scheduled to face trial this past Monday. But on Sept. 8, just 10 days before the trial was set to begin, the Crown stayed the charges.

As is usually the case when charges are stayed, the BC Prosecution Service would not provide a reason.

“The Crown Counsel with conduct of the file concluded that the charge assessment standard could no longer be met,” said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

The charge assessment standard involves deciding if there is a “substantial likelihood of conviction” and whether the “public interest requires a prosecution.”

“This two-part test continues to apply throughout the prosecution. If at any time prosecutors conclude the standard is no longer met a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action,” McLaughlin said. “In this case the assigned Crown concluded that the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings.

Back in 2021, Kelowna RCMP officer-in-charge Supt. Kara Triance spoke about the shooting.

“This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community,” Triance said.

“Our Domestic Violence Unit is working with the injured individual to ensure she has ongoing support and services as this matter progresses through the court process.

The shooting occurred on the same day Kenneth Craig was fatally shot on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. Police said the two shootings were not connected.

Two and a half years later, no arrests have been made in Craig's killing, leaving his father frustrated and heartbroken.