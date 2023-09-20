BC Tree Fruits listing property it owns near Reid's Corner for a mere $39M

Photo: HM Commercial Realty

BC Tree Fruits is looking to sell off more of its Kelowna assets.

The tree fruits co-operative recently listed an assembly of three lots on Sexsmith Road just off Highway 97.

The 18.41 acres are listed at $39 million.

This is at least the third piece of property BC Tree Fruits has listed for sale over the past three years.

It sold its Water Street offices in December of 2020 for $7.5 million, then unloaded its former packinghouse, adjacent to the former Tolko mill, in December of 2021 to Mission Group for $23.75 million.

The latest property listed includes 148,000 square feet of Controlled atmospheres /Cold Storage and office space.

As a condition of any sale, BC Tree Fruits says it would need to occupy a portion of the CA facility for up to two years.

"3335 and 3345 Sexsmith Road is a highly valuable assembly in terms of the size of the building, but mostly the land. It’s located in the Reid’s corner industrial area, with access off Sexsmith which is proposed for widening from two lanes to four," selling information states.

"Easy access for full size tractor trailers off Highway 97N. The large format building (circa 1982) is oriented on a zero setback along the NW property line which makes for an extremely high-efficient use of the remaining land.

"It also abuts the Okanagan Rail Trail, a popular recreational corridor. Using typical industrial site coverages, we would estimate there to be approximately 3-4 acres of surplus land."