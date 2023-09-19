Police incident ends in arrest outside Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A police incident outside Kelowna General Hospital appears to have ended with a person arrested on Tuesday night.

Castanet Reporter Nich Johansen said roughly eight police officers were on scene with their long rifles drawn and are now leaving the area.

Police appear to have arrested someone right outside the hospital on Pandosy Street.

Pandosy Street was briefly closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

- With files from Nich Johansen