Heavy police presence near Kelowna library

Photo: Contributed

A heavy police presence near the Downtown Kelowna library has appeared to close a portion of Ellis Street on Tuesday night.

Reports place the officers at Ellis Street near Doyle Avenue close to the library.

At least eight cop cars are on scene.

Multiple Castanet readers reported seeing police officers with their guns drawn, but that has yet to be confirmed by RCMP.

Officers appear to focusing their attention on the library parkade.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.