Student plant trees in Kelowna's Mission Creek Regional Park

Photo: Better World Club

A group of middle school students planted a number of trees Sunday in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The Better World Club held a planting day where they planted 14 native climax trees, including ponderosa pine and Interior Douglas fir, alongside the spawning salmon in the channel and at the turtle pond.

The planting day event was part of the club’s winning pitch, Project Miniforest, at the Sustainable Development Challenge in February 2023. The project aims to address the local biodiversity crisis, as both the ponderosa pine and Interior Douglas fir zones are rated at moderate to high risk of extinction in B.C.

"The main reason I did this today is because we all just need a little bit of hope," said Gracyn Veldhoen, age 12, who spent four hours planting trees with family and friends at the event. "Planting trees gives me hope that we can change the world one tree at a time. After all, we are the re-wilding generation."

The Better World Club is open to new members for the fall season. If you're in grade 6-12, with an idea of how to make a positive impact and want to be part of a community dedicated to creating a better world, don't hesitate to contact director, Jamie Stevens, at [email protected].

For more information about Better World Club and their upcoming events visit betterworldclub.ca.