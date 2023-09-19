Kelowna Pride condemns anti-SOGI rallies, will not counterprotest

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Pride Society says it is not taking in part counterprotests in response to the anti-SOGI rallies set to take place in Kelowna and across the country Wednesday.

The group will instead be planning a supportive rally for a different date.

Organized by Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh, the “One Million March for Children” is set to take place in several dozen communities across Canada, taking aim at Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity policies, which teach inclusion on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Counter protests are set to take place in many communities, some organized by unions tied to the education sector and labour groups such as the BC Federation of Labour.

In a statement Tuesday, the Kelowna Pride Society said they have made a shared decision to avoid giving the anti-SOGI marchers “the oxygen of publicity they seek, by publicizing an official counter-protest or playing this in the media.”

“We also took this decision because we are concerned that extremist actors will attend protests, potentially exposing our communities to violence and abuse. We also recognize the harm that is often done to our communities by being drawn into and exposed to hateful rhetoric and situations.”

Kelowna Pride condemned the march as “an orchestrated effort by largely extremist actors to stigmatize and attack trans and wider 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and inclusive education initiatives as allegedly 'sexualizing' or otherwise harmful towards children.”

Pride says those claims are “false, highly offensive, and harmful.”

“It is demeaning and unacceptable for our communities to be repeatedly asked to defend ourselves against them,” the statement said.

British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender called the events planned for Wednesday "hate-fuelled marches.”

She says an inquiry by her office showed almost two-thirds of LGBTQ students don't feel safe at school, compared with 11 per cent of heterosexual students, and attempts to erase them from school curriculums are hateful.

The “One Million March for Children” website says organizers are concerned about children making permanent, life-changing decisions when they are far too young.

“Just as we might believe a child is too young to consent to a tattoo, we similarly believe they should be protected from making irreversible decisions about their bodies at a young age,” said the march’s website.

SOGI policies in schools, however, have little to do with gender-affirming care and medical decisions and instead focus on teaching students about diversity in society.

Meanwhile, BC United leader Kevin Falcon said Tuesday the concerns of the parents involved in the anti-SOGI rallies should not be dismissed.

“When it comes to a point where parents are feeling a need to protest in the streets, that's telling you something — it's telling you that they feel excluded and ignored in what's going on in the schools,” Falcon said.

The Kelowna Pride Society says it has joined with Advocacy Canada and TransParent Okanagan to send a letter to the City of Kelowna urging them to make a public statement that “attacks on the 2SLGBTQIA+ community have no place.”

“We will be following up with this request to ensure actors from across the political spectrum are standing up for our communities, and for a safe and inclusive Kelowna,” said the Kelowna Pride statement.

The Pride Society says they recognize not everyone will agree with the group’s decision to not counterprotest, and indeed, plans for a local counterprotest have been circulating on social media.

“If you do decide to do so, please whilst you are there, place real value on yourselves and your safety, and try to avoid getting drawn into conversations or situations that could expose you, any further, to misrepresentation or abuse,” said the statement.

Pride says they will be planning an “affirming, inclusive, educational, and celebratory event in the upcoming weeks, on a different date” for the LGBTQ community and allies.

The duelling protests are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday in most cities.