Supreme Court of Canada Justice talks constitution at UBCO

If you're interested in learning more about judicial authority in Canada’s constitutional system, the University of British Columbia Okanagan is the place to be Thursday evening.

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Malcolm Rowe will discuss the separation of powers, or who decides what in the Canadian courts.



“This is one of the most fundamental questions in constitutional law," said Geoffrey Sigalet, assistant professor at UBCO. "At a time of heightened political polarization regarding questions of rights and the state’s reach into citizens’ lives, the question of the separation of powers is not merely academic. It is about which institutions should be settling which kinds of questions as they impact the lives of Canadians."



Justice Rowe is well-suited to talk about the topic, having worked in both the legislature and government.



Justice Rowe has served on Newfoundland and Labrador’s Supreme Court, then its Court of Appeal, and finally on the Supreme Court of Canada. Rowe's experience has given him a bird's eye view of what they’re good at and their weak spots, not only in theory but also in practice.

The event is free and starts at 5 p.m., followed by a question and answer session. Justice Rowe will not answer questions about specific cases decided by or which could be decided by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The event takes place in the University Theatre, ADM026, 1138 Alumni Avenue, at the UBCO campus.