Kelowna-Lake Country MP seeks answers on final section of Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Parliament of Canada/file Kelowna-Lake Country Member of Parliament Tracy Gray.

Another summer has come and gone and the Okanagan Rail Trail is still missing a vital connection.

The City of Kelowna went to tender earlier this year and selected a contractor for the closed 6.4 kilometre stretch of trail from Old Vernon Road just north of the airport to 500 metres north of Beaver Lake Road. Water and sewer deals between the City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country and OKIB have been finalized.

However before work can begin, a federal "Addition to Reserve" has to be completed between the Okanagan Indian Band and other stakeholders regarding the for CN Rail land. That process has dragged on for several months.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray asked about it in the House of Commons on Monday, seeking a timeline for completion of the Addition to Reserve (ATR) process.

In her response, Minister of Indigenous Services, Patti Hajdu indicated the estimated timeline for the submission of the ATR is within the "second quarter of 2023-2024."

“However, this timeline is dependent on the timely and successful execution of the utility agreements. Once this former railway line can be formally confirmed as added to Duck Lake Indian Reserve No. 7, it will be Okanagan Indian Band’s discretion on how the land will be used,” the minister noted.

She said the Okanagan Indian Band continues to work to resolve third-party interests including property rights required by telecommunications providers, electrical transmission and distribution services, sewer utility interests, and access agreements for on-reserve developments.

“Okanagan Indian Band has taken the lead on these negotiations and has the support of legal and technical experts working to satisfy Additions to Reserve requirements. Canada has offered to support the band with their negotiations and has assisted with providing template documents,” Hajdu added.

Securing a ministerial order to add the land to the reserve should be the final step in the process.