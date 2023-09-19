Emu spotted running in backcountry outside Kelowna

Contributed

He’s seen plenty of wildlife in the area, but not a bird native to Australia.

A Castanet reader shared video of an Emu running along Postill Lake Road on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Don Fletcher says he spotted the large, flightless bird at about the 12-kilometre mark. The Emu was walking along the north side of the road, but took off into the bush as he drove by.

Fletcher contacted the SPCA and Kangaroo Creek Farm, but didn’t hear anything else about the bird. The kangaroo farm told him it wasn’t their emu. He suspects it might belong to a hobby farm in the Postill Lake Road area.

While the bird seemed in good condition, he is worried it will fall prey to predators. Fletchers says he’s seen plenty of other animals in the area including cougars, bear, wolves, lynx and coyotes.

He’s hoping the emu’s owner will see his video and be able to round up the long-legged bird and take it home.