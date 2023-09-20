Cold, heat take bite out of apple crop, yields down about 15%

Photo: Castanet The BC Fruit Growers' Association says estimates suggest apple yields are down 15% this year.

Apple growers are still picking their crops but early indications suggest yields are down about 15% this year.

“Estimates are down for B.C., mainly due to weather but there’s also a slight decrease in apple acreage. So that also contributes to some of the reduction, but mainly it’s due to that cold weather that impacted the blossoms and the buds,” said Glen Lucas, general manager of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association.

However, he notes that the damage varies significantly from orchard to orchard and between fruit varieties.

“Areas would be hit but in different ways. It’s not like we can say, oh, you know, it was all one area and this variety. Every area had a different story.”

He spoke with one grower in Vernon whose Ambrosia crop was hit so hard he only got about 2% of normal, while another small orchard in Kelowna told Castanet their Gala crop is quite strong this year.

The popular Ambrosia apple makes up about a third of the apples grown in BC, accounting for a farm gate value of over $12.5 million according to Agriculture and Agrifoods Canada.

Kelowna's Mani Gill has been farming in the Okanagan for 40 years. He says the lighter yields are a result of a combination of cold snaps last winter and temperatures near 30 C in May. He says in the spring some trees didn’t get pollinated properly. It’s going to hurt his bottom line on a crop that has very little wiggle room.

“Our costs have been rising every year and our return on apples in particular haven’t been up to par to what it should be,” said Gill. “That’s why you see a lot of apple orchards being removed and planted with different fruits.”

However, he adds that Kelowna’s climate is in general great for growing apples. “I would definitely plant more apples or grow more apples if I knew the end return was going to be profitable for myself.”

Lucas expects a more accurate reading of the overall apple harvest in the Okanagan Valley once picking and packing is complete.