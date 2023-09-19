Environment Canada warns of smoky skies in Central Okanagan

Photo: Castanet webcam

Environment Canada has issued another smoky skies bulletin for the Central Okanagan.

The notice issued Tuesday says the region is expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 hours.

The smoke is coming from the Glen Lake wildfire, burning west of Peachland.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” said Environment Canada.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, the pregnant, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada says Kelowna air quality is currently at a 4 out of 10, which is categorized as a moderate risk.