September snow falls at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Eric Bobert Snow covers the ground and equipment near the bottom station of the T-bar at Big White Ski Resort Tuesday morning.

Big White Ski Resort has recorded it’s first snowfall of the season.

Webcams at the mountain show small accumulations at the top of the bike park and snowflakes were captured by the Pow Cam around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“IT'S HAPPENING!!! Oh, how we've missed these views!” said a post of the resort’s Facebook page.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of the threat of snow on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday night. It advised of the possibility of some snow near the Pennask Summit.

"A low pressure system will spread precipitation to the Southern Interior on Tuesday," read the statement.

Freezing levels are set to lower to 1,700 metres. Snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are possible near the summit. For context, the base of Big White's Show Ghost Express sits at 1,655 metres.

Big White ended its summer season a couple of weeks ago but plenty is happening on the mountain right now.

“The best part of snow this early is to remind all those people doing construction on the mountain that they don’t have a lot of time left,” said resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

The work includes putting the finishing touches on a new reservoir and pouring concrete walls for new staff accommodation.

Big White is preparing to mark its 60th anniversary this winter season.

“We will have little pockets of entertainment and fun,” said Ballingall. “We’re just putting the finishing touches on the 60th anniversary video. We already have a founders video in the marketplace and a video from the previous owners.”

He says indications from ski swaps, ski shops and other merchandisers suggest people are eager to get out on the slopes this winter.