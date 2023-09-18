Safety concerns raised for missing Kelowna woman

Photo: RCMP Jocelyn Stewart

Kelowna RCMP are concerned for the safety of a local woman last seen nearly a week ago.

Police say they received the report stemming from comments made online by the woman.

Jocelyn Stewart, 38, was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 12 when she packed up and left in her car with her cat.

RCMP say they have been actively looking for Stewart including the use of open and closed source information, but are now turning to the public for information in locating her.

Stewart is described as:

Caucasian

five-foot-six (168 cm)

130 pounds (59 kg)

Green eyes

Brown hair

Unknown clothing description

Jocelyn Stewart drives a 2004 grey coloured Volkswagen Golf with BC license plate GT212G, a grey cargo box on top, large sticker in the rear windshield and the word “JEDI” decal on the rear hatch.

She is likely travelling with her cat and has shown recent interest camping in the Revelstoke area and also has ties to Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information regarding Jocelyn’s whereabouts are asked to please phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so police may locate her and confirm her well being.

You may also report information anonymously at Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.nethttp://www.crimestoppers.net.