Interior's only dream home draw, Lake Life Lottery, back for second year

Photo: Contributed YMCA of Southern Interior BC president and CEO Allyson Graf, left, and KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young announce the second year of the Lake Life Lottery partnership.

The Interior’s only dream home lottery is back for a second year, which means you are one ticket away from living the dream.

The second annual Lake Life Lottery launched on Monday in support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior of BC. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the two organizations that support healthy living for those in the Interior.

More than $1.6 million in prizes is up for grabs through the lottery, including a 1.37 million grand prize dream home in Kelowna’s Quail’s Landing. The fully furnished home offers panoramic views of the Okanagan Golf Club’s 18th hole and adjacent lake. Included in this year’s grand prize is a one-year corporate membership to the Okanagan Golf Club.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the KGH Foundation again this year,” YMCA of Southern Interior BC president and CEO Allyson Graf said in a press release. “We share a common goal: our deep and genuine commitment to the health and well-being of this community.

“We were thrilled with how enthusiastically the community embraced Lake Life Lottery last year. We were ecstatic when a local family won the grand prize dream home. And we are grateful that we are back to do it again.”

In addition to the grand prize dream home, prizes for the Lake Life Lottery include once-in-a-lifetime vacations and brand new vehicles. New this year is the $91,000 Splash of Cash, a daily cash prize including holiday jackpots and a $29,000 Leap Year draw. There is also a 50/50 worth as much as $800,000 for the winner.

The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight on Dec. 20, 2023, and the final draw will take place on Jan. 11, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased on the Lake Life Lottery website here.