Kelowna Scarecrow Festival to run Saturday at Rutland Lions Park

Photo: Kelowna Scarecrow Festival / Facebook

The Kelowna Scarecrow Festival returns Saturday to Rutland Lions Park.

The free family event promises to be “bigger and better” than ever with a variety of attractions for all ages.

Scarecrow building contest: Gather your friends and family to create your very own scarecrow masterpiece! Whether it's a classic scarecrow or something completely out of the box, let your creativity shine. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative scarecrows.

Live entertainment: Enjoy live music and performances throughout the day from local artists, ensuring a lively and festive atmosphere.

Food and refreshments: A variety of food vendors will be on-site to satisfy your cravings. From classic fair treats to local delicacies, there's something for every palate.

Children's activities: Keep the kids entertained with a dedicated children's area featuring games, face painting, and more.

Community market: Explore local artisans and vendors showcasing their crafts and goods. It's a perfect opportunity to support local businesses.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.