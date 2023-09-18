Firm conducting two free workshops in Kelowna to shed light on insurance process

Photo: The Canadian Press

A U.S.-based adjusting firm new to the Okanagan will be holding a pair of community workshops in Kelowna for anyone who wants to learn a little more about the insurance claim process.

Greenspan Adjusters International, which bills itself as the largest and oldest public adjusting firm in the West, will be hosting an insurance recovery workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. The workshops will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

Greenspan will provide tools, tips and strategies for surviving the “disaster after the disaster,” referring to the massive headaches that come often with insurance claims. It will discuss the anatomy of an insurance claim to give you a leg up in the process.

Greenspan Adjusters International helps its clients interpret the intricacies of a policy, evaluate and document the full scope of damage for you, negotiate with the insurance company for you and expedite your financial recovery.

The company says it has managed thousands of property insurance claims for every type of natural and man-made disaster from Seattle to Fresno to Honolulu to Denver since 1946. It said Canadians have been reaching out for help, especially over the last decade, so it has expanded north of the border.