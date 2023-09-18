Dine Around Kelowna adds 'Happy Hour' to its menu

Photo: Contributed

Dine Around Kelowna is back this week with the happy hour version of the popular restaurant program.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservice Association has kicked off the Dine Around Happy Hour program, running until Sept. 30.

The program showcases different British Columbia restaurants and the events they have planned throughout the year, including Dine Around Brunch in November, Dine Around Lunch and Dinner in January/February, and Dine Around Patios in May/June.

"This series is not just about dining; it's about celebrating the exceptional culinary experiences that British Columbia has to offer," said Ian Tostenson, BCRFA CEO.

"We're excited to expand our traditional January Dine Around program with a new four-part series and are kicking things off with Dine Around Happy Hour, where patrons can indulge in specially curated menus and drinks at their favourite local spots."

A list of participating restaurants and menus is here.