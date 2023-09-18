Bernard Show N Shine takes place Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Bernard Show N Shine in 2022.

Four blocks of Bernard Avenue downtown Kelowna will be closed to traffic on Saturday for a car show.

The Downtown Kelowna Association’s Show N Shine on Bernard will fill the roadways from Kerry Park to St. Paul Street. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a road closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled to take place last month but was postponed amid the region’s wildfires.

The new date coincides with the DKA’s fall Small Shop campaign, which highlights the contributions small businesses make to our community and focuses on the importance of supporting local. Participating Bernard Ave. businesses will set up sidewalk displays outside their doors within the event site. Other Downtown Kelowna business participating in Small Shop, September 22-24, will also feature activities and their own in-store events and promotions.

The car show will feature classic cars, hot rods, rat rods, muscle cars and collectibles.

A section of Pandosy Street will be closed between the rear laneways on either side of Bernard Avenue to help accommodate the event, through roads at Water Street and Ellis Street will remain open to vehicular traffic.

Parking will be prohibited along the 200 to 500 blocks of Bernard Ave and along the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Pandosy Street from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Courtesy tows to the City Hall parking lot have been arranged for any vehicles left in the prohibited zone.