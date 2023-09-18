Rock the Lake announces 2024 return, early bird tickets go on sale

Rock the Lake will return to Kelowna Aug. 9 to 11, 2024, festival organizers announced Monday.

The event will return to Prospera Place after drawing record attendance during 2023 shows with a lineup that included Burton Cummings, Big Wreck, Collective Soul and more.

Early bird tickets for the 2024 event are now on sale starting at $109.

“We are thrilled to announce that Rock the Lake planning has already begun for next summer” explains Krisann Hamazaki, head of marketing for GSL Group.

“Our festival this year was such a success, featuring some incredible bands, so it will be a tough act to follow but we’ve already got some exciting surprises in the works and we can’t wait to unveil the new lineup for 2024 over the coming months.”

2024 band and event details will be released at a later date, along with VIP, group purchase options, and single-day event tickets.

Early bird ticket info can be found here.