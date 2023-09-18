Kelowna condo fire held to single unit by sprinklers

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

A condo building fire Sunday night in Kelowna left water damage to multiple units.

Platoon Capt. Robert Skeldon with the Kelowna Fire Department says crews were called about 8:45 p.m. to the building at 1740 Richter St.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a single unit on the third floor, with water in the hallway.

Firefighters found signs of an obvious fire inside the unit, with two sprinkler activations.

There was no fire extension to the rest of the building, however there was water damage to multiple units, says Skeldon.

A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

KFD responded with four engines, a rescue unit, ladder truck, command unit, and 20 personnel.

RCMP, paramedics and emergency support services assisted at the scene.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 p.m.

Multiple fire trucks swarmed Richter Street Sunday night after a unit in a condo caught on fire.

The fire reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the Park East condo building in the Central Green area.

Dozens of residents were gathered outside as fire crews assessed the damage.

One resident told Castanet that multiple units will likely be unusable overnight due to water damage from the sprinkler system that was activated by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.